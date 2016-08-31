Sports News | 31 August 2016 16:40 CET
The Island Dream: Kevin-Prince Boateng explains why he chose Las Palmas, it's about Ghana
Ghanaian player Kevin-Prince Boateng joined Spanish La Liga team Las Palmas for the 2016/2017 season after leaving Italian Serie A club AC Milan at the end of last season.
Las Palmas is a capital city of Spanish Grand Canary island in the Canary Islands. The city is in the north-western coast of Africa.
Prince-Boateng's heartfelt message to Italy.
