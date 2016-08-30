Black Stars: 13 players showed up for first training session ahead of Rwanda clash

Ten foreign Black Stars players paid from their pockets to make it for the first training session for Saturday's 2017 Africa Cup of Nations against Rwanda.

The players were joined by home-based trio of Richard Ofori, Kadri Mohammed and late invitee Dauda Mohammed of Asante Kotoko.

FC Twente winger Yaw Yeboah also honoured his debut Black Stars call up after training with his new teammates.

Black Stars players who trained today include;

Richard Ofori, Daniel Amartey, Kadri Mohammed, Baba Rahman, John Boye, Edwin Gyimah and Mubarak Wakaso.

The rest are Frank Acheampong, Alfred Duncan, Afriyie Acquah, Yaw Yeboah, Dauda Mohammed and David Accam.

The Black Stars who are leading the group with 13 points will take on second placed Rwanda at the Accra Stadium on Saturday September 3.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh