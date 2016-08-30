Boxing: I was lucky to win - Adam Taylor hails quality of Ghanaian boxers

Adam Taylor has hailed the qualities of Ghanaian boxer Iddissa Kaliu.

He was victorious on his Ghana debut following a round 5 TKO victory over Iddissa Kaliu in a Middleweight contest last Friday on the undercard of Isaac Dogboe vs John Tabanao bill in Accra,

But British boxer, Adam 'The Bad Boy' Taylor has no doubt about the quality of the boxer he faced and indeed all Ghanaian boxers.

The boxer who is in Ghana under the invitation of Gh Bosslink Promotions headed by Collins-Bio Donkor with support of sponsorship partner, Michael Eben Armah, Taylor had fought all over the world as a semi-pro.

And is now fighting professionally, improved his record to 4-1, 3 KOs after Kaliu retired with a broken hand at the end of round four at the Police Officers' Social and Fitness Centre.

But the British boxer confesses he was very fortunate to get the win against a quality opponent.

'I must say I was very lucky to win, it was a very tough fight against a very good opponent, he gave me a hard time in the ring. It wasn't easy, and I'm very happy to get my first victory in Ghana,' Taylor said at ringside moments after the fight.

'I wasn't well prepared myself because I was very tired, I had a long flight and got to Accra only on Thursday morning, went straight for medicals then weigh in. There was not even much time to even warm up,' the British boxer explained.

He added: 'But that's no excuse because I fought against a quality opponent, and I can see that Ghanaian boxers are all very good watching the Dogboe fight as well as the other bouts on the night. Lovely hospitality in Ghana, lovely people, I hope to train more here, I believe I will improve tremendously.'

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh