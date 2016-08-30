Sports News | 30 August 2016 21:10 CET
Kevin-Prince Boateng: Ghanaian player handed one-match ban and fined for 'Forza Italia' message
Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng has been handed a one-match ban and fined $3,000 by the Spanish Football Federation for displaying a message, after scoring in Las Palmas 5-1 victory over Granada on Sunday.
The 29-year-old former AC Milan striker scored his second goal for Las Palmas and showed a message of condolence to the affected victims of the earthquake in Italy while celebrating the goal.
Kevin-Prince Boateng and Las Palmas teammates.
