Sports News | 30 August 2016 21:10 CET

Kevin-Prince Boateng: Ghanaian player handed one-match ban and fined for 'Forza Italia' message

Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng has been handed a one-match ban and fined $3,000 by the Spanish Football Federation for displaying a message, after scoring in Las Palmas 5-1 victory over Granada on Sunday.

The 29-year-old former AC Milan striker scored his second goal for Las Palmas and showed a message of condolence to the affected victims of the earthquake in Italy while celebrating the goal.

play

Kevin-Prince Boateng and Las Palmas teammates.

