AFCON 2017 QUALIFIER: Black Stars open training with thirteen players

Thirteen players trained in Accra on Tuesday afternoon to prepare for Saturday's 2017 Africa Cup of Nations against Rwanda.

There were doubts surrounding the arrivals of the foreign-based players after the Sports Ministry refused to issue them air tickets from the bases.

But ten of them paid from their pockets to make it for the first training session of the team ahead of the clash.

They were joined by home-based trio of Richard Ofori, Kadri Mohammed and late invitee Dauda Mohammed of Asante Kotoko.

Black Stars players who trained today include;

Richard Ofori, Daniel Amartey, Kadri Mohammed, Baba Rahman, John Boye, Edwin Gyimah and Mubarak Wakaso.

The rest are Frank Acheampong, Alfred Duncan, Afriyie Acquah, Yaw Yeboah, Dauda Mohammed and David Accam.

