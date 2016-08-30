BREAKING NEWS! Hearts of Oak sack Sergio Traguil

Sergio Traguil has been relieved of his post as the head coach of Hearts of Oak , after a poor run of results.

The 34-year-old was appointed to handle the youth team of Hearts of Oak, but he was named as Kenichi Yatsuhashi's replacement after the Japanese terminated his appointment with the Accra giants by mutual consent.

Yaw Preko has been named as the caretaker coach to run the affairs of the club until the end of the season.

The statement from Accra Hearts of Oak



