Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 30 August 2016 20:25 CET

BREAKING NEWS! Hearts of Oak sack Sergio Traguil

Sergio Traguil has been relieved of his post as the head coach of Hearts of Oak , after a poor run of results.

The 34-year-old was appointed to handle the youth team of Hearts of Oak, but he was named as Kenichi Yatsuhashi's replacement after the Japanese terminated his appointment with the Accra giants by mutual consent.

Yaw Preko has been named as the caretaker coach to run the affairs of the club until the end of the season.

play

The statement from Accra Hearts of Oak

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

Sports News

THE HUMAN MIND HAS ONLY ONE THING TO OFFER THUS TO ASSIST US SOLVE PROBLEMS
By: BARAK WAALA
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img