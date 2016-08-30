Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 30 August 2016 20:25 CET

EXCLUSIVE: Asante Kotoko in 'advanced' talks with Anderlecht over Dauda Mohammed transfer

Asante Kotoko are in advanced talks with Belgium giants RSC Anderlecht for a possible transfer of striker Dauda Mohammed, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The Porcupine Warriors are very close to agreeing an amount in a region of 450,000 Euros.

The Ghana U20 star will join the Belgian champions after the season if talks are concluded.

Mohammed is Asante Kotoko's top scorer with eight goals in the Ghana Premier League this season.

He has earned an invitation to replace injured Ebenezer Assifuah in Ghana's squad to face Rwanda on Saturday in a 2017 Africa Cup of Nations final qualifier.

By Nuhu Adams

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

A frog does not jump out of its hiding place during the day without cause.
By: Rex Asanga
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img