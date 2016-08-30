EXCLUSIVE: Asante Kotoko in 'advanced' talks with Anderlecht over Dauda Mohammed transfer

Asante Kotoko are in advanced talks with Belgium giants RSC Anderlecht for a possible transfer of striker Dauda Mohammed, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The Porcupine Warriors are very close to agreeing an amount in a region of 450,000 Euros.

The Ghana U20 star will join the Belgian champions after the season if talks are concluded.

Mohammed is Asante Kotoko's top scorer with eight goals in the Ghana Premier League this season.

He has earned an invitation to replace injured Ebenezer Assifuah in Ghana's squad to face Rwanda on Saturday in a 2017 Africa Cup of Nations final qualifier.

By Nuhu Adams



