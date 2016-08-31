“We Are More Than Prepared For The New Season,” Says Slim

President of Dansoman Celtic Football Club, Nana Kaabi Bonsu, otherwise known as ‘Slim’ has said that his team is fully prepared ahead of the 2015/2016 Accra West District Division 3 League.

Speaking in an interview on Tuesday, August 30, 2016 Slim revealed to www.sports24gh.com that they have put in place an appropriate measures to ensure that they top the group and eventually seal qualification to Division 2.

“Sure, we are more than prepared for the upcoming season. We have recruited some few players to augment the team and if what I saw from the pre season is anything to go by then I think we are going to qualify with ease,” Slim said.

According to Slim his players are in good condition and are highly motivated ahead of the season.

“We have done adequate preparations and the boys (players) are well motivated so I don’t think any team can stand our way,” he noted

Dansoman Celtic returned from a-three-week intensive training camp in the Central Region last Friday having played six friendly matches, winning four, draw one, and lost one.

Slim acknowledged that every team in the zone has what it takes to challenge Dansoman Celtic for the title, especially Liberty Youth but none has the ability to surpass Celtic.

Dansoman Celtic will travel to Darkuman to face Royal Eagles in the first match of the season come this Saturday.

Below are the fixtures for the 2015/2016 Accra West District 3rd Division League:

WEEK 1

Home Away

H.S Redemption vs. Youth Soccer Exchange

Royal Eagles vs. Dansoman Celtic

Dansoman United vs. Liberty Youth

WEEK 2

Home Away

Youth Soccer Exchange vs. Dansoman Celtic

Royal Eagles vs. Dansoman United

Liberty Youth vs. H.S Redemption

WEEK 3

Home Away

Dansoman Celtic vs. Dansoman United

Youth Soccer Exchange vs. Liberty Youth

H.S Redemption vs. Royal Eagles

WEEK 4

Home Away

Royal Eagles vs. Youth Soccer Exchange

Dansoman United vs. H.S Redemption

Liberty Youth vs. Dansoman Celtic

WEEK 5

Home Away

Liberty Youth vs. Royal Eagles

Youth Soccer Exchange vs. Dansoman United

H.S Redemption vs. Dansoman Celtic

Follow Amisty on twitter @ElAmistyNobo

Email: [email protected]

sports24gh.com