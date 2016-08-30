Today In history: Medeama stun Kotoko to win FA Cup

On 30 August, 2015, Medeama crowned an evening of good football with a 2-1 victory over Asante Kotoko to emerge the 2015 MTN FA Cup champions at the Essipong Sports Stadium, Sekondi.

The numerous spectators, who trooped to the 25,000 capacity stadium in Sekondi had value for their money as the two teams sold good football to prove that the Ghana Premier League has some quality.

Kwasi Donsu broke the deadlock of the game for Medeama, before Ahmed Toure snatched the equalizer for the Porcupine Warriors, but substitute Bismarck Oppong turned out to be the hero of the day with the match winner in the second half.

The game was almost marred by a controversial decision from Referee Joseph Lamptey to disallow Richard Mpong's equalizer in the 66 minute.

Kotoko were piped by Medeama sc in the 2013 MTN FA Cup grand finale at the Ohene Djan Sports Stadium, Accra, courtesy Theophilus Anoobaah's lone goal and have again beaten Kotoko in the first ever FA Cup final to be staged outside the Ghana capital.

Medeama, after the victory have become the first club to win the FA Cup twice, following barely a decade of hibernation and Kotoko have played in 4 of the last 5 FA Cup grand finales, winning only one, which was 2014.

The Takwa based side began the game confidently in the evening, by dictating the pace of the game.

Medeama were looking dangerously upfront in the first 15 minutes of the game and managed to swing their passes together to keep the Kotoko goal area busy, with Malik Akowuah, Kwakwa and Akwasi Donsu in the thick of events in midfield, by combining perfectly with the attack.

However, the best opportunity in the first half came the way of Ahmed Toure, after a back pass from midfield to Muntari Tagoe fell his way, but the Kotoko leading top scorer with only the goalkeeper to beat wasted it in the 16 minute to give Medeama a big sigh of relief.

Obed Owusu in the 26 minute in a solo effort beat his marker before he sent a shot to call Muntari Tagoe to duty and he equally made a nice save to deny Kotoko the opener.

Loss of concentration on the part of Ahmed Adams, enabled Jacob Appau to pick up the ball and sent a well calculated cross to sensational Kwasi Donsu, who did no mistake to shoot the ball at the blind side of Joseph Addo to give Medeama the opener.

The Porcupine Warriors, responded quickly to Medeama's opener in three minutes when Eric Donkor sent in an incisive cross and Ahmed Toure headed powerfully into the net to fetch Kotoko the equalizer.

Medeama started the second half strongly, but Ebenezer Adjei had his opportunity hit the side post to deny his side the chance to restore their lead.

A long ball from the Kotoko defence was sent to Ahmed Toure, but after some good run to beat his marker he shot wide.

Bismarck Oppong, earned the super-sub tag, when he shot his side into the lead just two minutes after replacing Ebenezer Adjei in the 60 minute by finishing off from Benjamin Bature's through ball.

Referee Joseph Lamptey made a questionable call to deny the defending champions a well fought equalizer, when Richard Mpong headed home from a rebound, after Muntari Tagoe, had failed to grab the ball, from Eric Donkor's freekick.

Eric Kwakwa was voted the man of the match for his display of good football.

Kotoko's staring line up: Joseph Addo, Amos Frimpong, Christpher Bonney, Ahmed Adams, Abeiku Ainooson, Michael Akuffu, Frank Sarfi, Jackson Owusu, Eric Donkor, Ahmed Toure, Obed Owusu.

Medeama's starting line-up: Muntari Tagoe, Samuel Adade, Evans Quao, Daniel Amoah,Jacob Apau, Ebebezer Adjei, Malik Akowuah, kwasi Donsu, Eric Kwakwa, Moses Sarpong, Benjamin Bature.

