2017 AFCON qualifiers: Eliminated Rwanda keen on victory Ghana in Accra

Rwanda are determined to beat Ghana in Accra on Saturday although victory will not be enough to secure qualification to the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Amavubi missed out on reaching the finals in Gabon after when they lost 1-0 to Mauritius in Belle Vue in March before succumbing to a shock 3-2 loss to Mozambique in Kigali in June.

That notwithstanding, caretaker coach Jimmy Mulisa, says he and his troops are preparing very hard for a win at the Accra Sports Stadium.

"Our main objective is to win the match against Ghana because we need to improve our position in FIFA rankings but also, the match is important for the pride of the country," the former Amavubi striker.

"In the first week of training, we have been focusing more on improving the players' fitness levels.

"We have players who are really working hard, are determined and devoted to ensure that this match goes well. The mood and spirit in camp is positive."

