Caretaker coach Michael Osei fumes Kotoko are a boring side

Asante Kotoko head coach Michael Osei has disagreed with the assertion that his side have been very boring in recent games.

The Porcupine Warriors have managed only a goal in their last three league matches with all of them ending in a goalless stalemate.

But the Osei insists his side have been exhilarating to watch but lack goals.

"No, it's never boring. Those who came today (Sunday against Berekum Chelsea) I think they really enjoyed the game. Only the score line couldn't favour so we will keep on working,' he said.

"We have to work out on our finishing very because it isn't okay for us. As the performance wise, I think my players did very well today and the last three games.

"They have done their best. I will encourage them, I will motivate them and keep working until the last game."

Kotoko are lying third on the log; six points behind leader Wa All Stars with three matches to the end of the season.

By Nuhu Adams



