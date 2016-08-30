SHOCKING: Black Stars players to report to training from their homes

In an embarrassing turn of events, players of the Black Stars of Ghana will be reporting to training this afternoon from their homes following a decision by the Ministry of Youth and Sports not to fund the team for the game.

The Black Stars players who started arriving for the final group clash of the 2017 Afcon qualifier with Rwanda will hold their first training session this afternoon at the Accra Sports Stadium.

But sadly and shockingly, the players will be reporting from their homes and return after training since the ministry of Youth and Sports has not ordered them to lodge in any hotel.

Following the recent standoff between the Sports Minister and the Ghana Football Association, with the Minister threatening to show the FA where power lies, the management committee of the team are not certain as to who will pay the hotel bills with the 'no money' mantra of the Minister towards the activities of the team.

The Sports Minister Honourable Nii Lante Vanderpuye disclosed in a radio interview that his outfit has no money to pay for the tickets of the foreign-based players to honour the game.

It took the patriotic intervention of deputy captain Wrst Ham United star Andre Ayew to pay for the tickets of the players who could not afford for them to be able to honour the game.

It is also reported that the Minister adds that his outfit will not pay the $8000 winning bonus given to the players, rather they will get something appreciable for the team if they win the game.

Historians are still struggling to recall the last time Black Stars players had to stay at home and report to training and return home afterwards.

Ghana plays the Amavubi at 15:30 GMT on Saturday at the Accra Sports Stadium in the last group game of the qualifying series.

