Newly called Ghana international Yaw Yeboah is part of the Black Stars players who will benefit from the kind gesture of Andre Ayew who has decided to buy air tickets for some of the players.

The on-loam Manchester City player at FC Twente has benefited from the injury to Jeffrey Schlupp to earn his debut call up.

After struggling on loan at Lille, Yaw has started the season on a high and scored his debut goal in Dutch football.

He was a late call up to replace Leicester City winger Jeffrey Schlupp who dropped out of the team due to an injury.

But the scuffle between the Ministry and Football Association means the fast-rising winger who could play as a forward will be one of the players who will benefit from the air tickets bought by deputy skipper Andre Ayew.

