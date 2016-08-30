Hamburg defensive specialist Gideon Jung ruled out between 2-3 weeks with hamstring injury

Hamburg Ghanaian starlet Gideon Jung has been ruled out of action between 2-3 weeks with an injury.

The 21-year-old defensive specialist suffered a hamstring in the hip flexor muscles during their season opener against FC Ingolstadt.

The German outfit has confirmed the Ghanaian will be out for a period between two-three weeks.

The youngster was denied his 20th Bundesliga game last weekend due to the setback.

