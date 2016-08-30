Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 30 August 2016 10:40 CET

Hamburg defensive specialist Gideon Jung ruled out between 2-3 weeks with hamstring injury

Hamburg Ghanaian starlet Gideon Jung  has been ruled out of action between 2-3 weeks with an injury.

The 21-year-old defensive specialist suffered a hamstring in the hip flexor muscles during their season opener against FC Ingolstadt.

The German outfit has confirmed the Ghanaian will be out for a period between two-three weeks.

The youngster was denied his 20th Bundesliga game last weekend due to the setback.

