Ghanasoccernet.com GPL WK XXVII Best XI: Abednego Tetteh, Emmanuel Ocran register hat tricks; John Moosie denies Kotoko home victory

Emmanuel Ocran returned from a long silence to register a hat trick against Dreams FC in Wa while Abednego Tetteh continued his stupendous form to also register a hat trick against ailing Hearts of Oak with John Moosie pulling over seven great saves to deny wounded Asante Kotoko a win at home at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Prince Baffoe made it into the team for the first time following his heroics for Inter Allies against New Edubiase in Tema, registering a brace while Emmanuel Osei Baffour and Godfred Saka continued their magnificent form for AshGold and Aduana Stars respectively.

Mauel Zacharias of Bechem United emerged coach of the week with 4:3:3 as the system of the week.

1. John Moosie -GK (Berekum Chelsea): John single-handedly denied the Porcupine Warriors a win at the Baba Yara Stadium. He pulled more than seven great saves to stop the wounded Reds from scoring. He sparked controversy amongst the technical men as to who becomes the MVP of the game as some went for him with others going for Osei Agyemang of Kotoko.

2. Godfred Saka (Aduana Stars): Saka still remained in the team of the week following his wonderful display against WAFA at the Red Bull Arena. He guided his side to steal a point from the dreaded Arena where all the big guys fell this season.

3. Iddrisu Mohammed (Techiman City): Another player who sparked controversy with regards to the MVP award over the weekend. Iddrisu stood amongst his colleagues as his full back role was executed to perfection. He was theostrich productive player in the City squad and was excellent with his tackle and crosses.

4. Alfred Nelson (Bechem United): Nelson is one of the soldiers of the Bechem side who has spiced the team in the second round. He was excellent against Hearts and shut the door on the Phobian attack. His partnership with Akwasi Acheampong was splendid. He guided his side to victory.

5. Osei Agyemang (Kotoko): Agyemang rose as the confirmed MVP of the game with Chelsea at the Baba Yara Stadium. He was excellent on the occasions Chelsea broke with a counter. He supported the attack and defended well.

6. Malik Akowuah (Medeama SC): Missing in action for a while, Malik returned with a huge impact for Medeama against Dwarfs. He guided the Mauves to a 2-0 away win over Dwarfs and won the MVP of the game.

7. Osei Baffour (AshGold): He scored the only goal for his side against troubled Hasaacas and nd rose as the MVP of the game. He was support on the flanks for the Miners and was always kept in check by the visitors but he teared off with the winner for his side.

8. Enock Atta Adjei (Medeama SC): He scored all two goals for Medeama at the Robert Mensah Sports Stadium in Cape Coast. He was the chief tormentor for the visitors.

9. Abednego Tetteh (Bechem United): He scored a hat trick against Hearts of Oak. All his goals were a master class of discovering the net and rose as the MVP of the game.

10. Emmanuel Ocran (Wa All Stars): Another player with a hat trick over the weekend. He won the game for his side against Dreams FC and won the MVP of the game.

11. Prince Baffoe (Inter Allies): Baffoe emerged the MVP of the game with New Edubiase after his brace condemned the Bekwai-based side to a 4-0 defeat at the Tema Park.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter



For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com