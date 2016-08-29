Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
29 August 2016

Prince Buaben: Ross County agree deal with Ghanaian midfielder

Ross County have agreed a deal for Hearts midfielder Prince Buaben , according to Sky sources.

However, Buaben has failed to agree personal terms with the club for the move to come to reality.

The 30-year-old midfielder has made 60 league appearances for the Scottish Premiership side and has scored six goals.

Initially a trainee at Ajax, Buaben spent four seasons at Dundee United before moving south of the border to Watford in the Championship, where he stayed until October 2013.

