Gent's Nana Asare dedicates goal on injury return to club's physio

Gent star Nana Kwesi Asare dedicated his goal on his return to full fitness to the club's physiotherapist.

The 30-year-old left-back was kept out from the start of the season but he climbed off the bench to score a stoppage-time equalizer in the 2-2 draw with Anderlecht.

"After my goal I ran straight into the arms of Matti ( Mortier , the physiotherapist). All my rehabilitation I spent with him , we worked very hard, and I am very grateful to him for everything he has done for me," he said.

"I 'm not at the top level , but step by step I 'm getting there . My goal? (Laughs) I do not know how I hit the ball , but it went very nicely. That goal led to the entire team for a relief. It was deserved ."

