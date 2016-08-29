Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 29 August 2016 20:25 CET

Gent's Nana Asare dedicates goal on injury return to club's physio

Gent star Nana Kwesi Asare dedicated his goal on his return to full fitness to the club's physiotherapist. 

The 30-year-old left-back was kept out from the start of the season but he climbed off the bench to score a stoppage-time equalizer in the 2-2 draw with Anderlecht.

"After my goal I ran straight into the arms of Matti ( Mortier , the physiotherapist). All my rehabilitation I spent with him , we worked very hard, and I am very grateful to him for everything he has done for me," he said.

"I 'm not at the top level , but step by step I 'm getting there . My goal? (Laughs) I do not know how I hit the ball , but it went very nicely. That goal led to the entire team for a relief. It was deserved ."

