Millennium Marathon Ambassadors Outdoored

Ambassadors for the 2016 millennium Marathon have been out doored at an impressive ceremony held at the premises of the Millennium Marathon Sports Company (MMSC) at Nima in Accra.

Led by Claudia Turbay, Colombian Ambassador to Ghana, the others are Ambassadors from Japan, South Africa, Burkina Faso and Mexico designated to Ghana.

Popular media personality Naa Ashorkor of Starr FM and GH One TV is one of the Ambassadors.

Addressing the media at the out dooring, Naa Ashorkor urged families and friends to join the race dubbed “Africa on the Run” to create the awareness of living together in peace and unity.

The Colombian Ambassador Claudia Turbay gave a back ground and the history of the marathon. She commended the organisers for coming up with the second edition as a national of Colombia did well to place third in the first edition, and hinted that two athletes from her country will run again.

She noted that “Africa on the Run” is a vision to promote peace and unity as well as opportunity for African development.

Carthy Morton of the MMSC said the enthusiasm for the event has risen in the last few days as many people are registering at the various centers in the Malls and Accra Sports Stadium, where on Wednesday some of the international athletes will be shown to the general public.

Some sponsor’s representatives spoke at the function advising companies to allow their workers have keep fit exercises often to keep them in shape and practice healthy lifestyle.

Benn Kujar of Lymin Creek promised to run and invited other corporate heads and associates to try the 5 kilometer race.





