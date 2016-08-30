Money Men! Asamoah Gyan & Lebron James rock mega expensive watches (Photos)

Now we all knew Asamoah Gyan was raking in the big bills after his new deal at Al Ain reported to be worth $52 million over four years.

With that kind of cash lying around he can afford to splurge; and boy has he, after Pulse.com.gh caught sight of Gyan's customised timepiece.

The Black Stars captain was seen wearing a diamond encrusted Audemars Piguet said to be worth over a $100,000.

Now a plain leather Audemars Piguet like NBA superstar Lebron James was seen wearing at a club recently sells for $50,000 so wrap your head around that when you see Gyan's diamond piece.

