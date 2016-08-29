Sunderland, Fulham still in the race for Ghana ace Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah Gyan is refusing to rule out a move to Sunderland or Fulham as he has been heavily linked with a loan switch to Reading in the English second tier.

The Ghana captain arrived in England on Sunday morning to evaluate a number of loan offers from English clubs.

The powerful striker to considering a season-long loan move away from Chinese Super League team Shanghai SIPG after being declared surplus to requirements.

The 30-year-old is likely to seal the loan deal with Reading as the Royals are leading the race to sign the Ghana striker.

Despite the immense interest from the Royals Gyan says he cannot rule out interest from Sunderland and Fulham.

"I heard about Sunderland and Fulham but we will see what happens. There might be surprises. Football is full of them," Gyan said.

"The people around me are trying to benefit me.

"It doesn't matter if it is Championship or Premier league, it's about being comfortable where I am."

Gyan spent two years playing in England for Sunderland before moving to the UAE club Al Ain in 2012.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com