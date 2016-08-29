Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 29 August 2016

Leicester City ace Schlupp to be fit for Liverpool clash

Injured Ghana defender Jeff Schlupp will return to action for Leicester City in their English Premier League clash against Liverpool.

The left-back suffered a muscle injured while training with the Foxes which has ruled him out of action for three weeks.

He was not available for Leicester when they defeated Swansea City over the weekend and won't be available for Ghana when they take on Rwanda on Saturday in Accra.

However Claudio Ranieri, Leicester City coach, is confident Schlupp will be back in action after the international break.

"Jeff had a little muscle injury - unbelievable, he was so good before the Arsenal match, Ranieri said.

"I also hope he will be okay after international break."

This means Schlupp will be available for the trip to Anfield on September 10.

