Millennium Marathon 2016: Police Pledges Maximum Security

The Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTU) of the Ghana Police Service has assured road users of its readiness ahead of the upcoming Millennium Marathon race in Accra (Ghana) on Saturday, September 3, 2016.

Speaking at a press briefing on Friday, August 26, Chief Inspector William Kissi who represented the MTTU told the media that the Police administration is committed to providing the best security arrangement for the Pan African race tagged “Africa on the Run.”

“The risk level of this year’s event is going to be higher than last year,” Chief Inspector William Kissi reckoned.

“The reason being that we are now going to be facing oncoming vehicles as opposed to last year so we need to beef up security and remain focus to ensure total safety. That notwithstanding, the Police administration is ready to take up the task and make sure that we don’t have any problems,” he pledged.

Chief Inspector William Kissi also cautioned motorists to abide by the rules and regulations that will be put in place.

“The upcoming event is of international standard and for that matter, I urge motorists to bear with us and heed to the rules and regulations,” he added.

He, however, promised that unlike the last edition where much attention was given to the 21 kilometer race, equal attention will be given to both the 5 and 21 kilometer race this time around.

The 2016 Millennium Marathon race is sponsored by the National Investment Bank, Peugeot WATS Ltd, H2O, Quieroz Galvao, Ethiopian Airline, Total Ghana, Inesfly, Krif Ghana, Puma, Daily Graphic, The Royal Bank, Goil, Papaye, Africa World Airline, EIB Group, Broll Ghana, Elites Sports, Aryton Drugs, Melcom, British Airways, and Movenpick Hotel.

Over fourty-thousand (40,000) local and international athletes are expected to take part in this year’s competition.

