Amartey earns Ranieri's place but manager says Ghana star can't be like Kante

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri heaped praise on Daniel Amartey for his solid display in their 2-1 win over Swansea at home on Saturday.

But the Italian tactician was quick to add the Ghana international is not up to the level of N'Golo Kante who left to join Chelsea.

Amartey was handed a starting role and excelled as the Foxes won their first match of the season.

"He played very, very well," Ranieri said.'He knows very well the Premier League and I have one player more.

"I am very pleased with him. (He is) solid and strong in the midfield."

"Kante is one. There isn't another in the world."



