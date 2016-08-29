Eva Adarkwah Wins NPP Ablekuma South “Run For Change” Marathon

26 year old Eva Adarkwah defied all odds running at constant speed in fashionable style to place first in the women’s category of the “Run For Change” Marathon organized by aspiring Member of Parliament for Ablekuma South constituency in Accra on Saturday.

Over 2,000 mostly youth and school children under 16 years took part in the 13km race which started from Korle Gonno Lavender Hill through some principal streets of the constituency ending at the Sempe cluster of schools at Mamprobi.

Eva Adarkwah, a former student of Ghanatta School of Art was followed by Betty Kumah.

Sumaila Linda, Emmanuella Eninful and Elizabeth Addy shared honors in the girls Under 16 category coming first, second and third respectfully.

In the men’s race, John Boateng came first, followed by Harold Malm at second and George Mensah taking the third position. Boateng shot into the lead after about 5 km and made an impressive time.

The boys Under 16 was won by Foliquaye Ametepe, with Hamza Ngouse Benson and Emmanuel Boampong taking the runners-up positions.

Michael Cofie won the above 50years men category. All the winners were rewarded with brand new bicycles with all participants getting exercise books and school bags.

Lawyer Jerry Ahmed Shaib in whose honour the “Run For Change” was organized who took part in the event and finished said Ablekuma South abounds in sporting talents and they must vote for a government that loves sports for more sporting facilities and programs to be organized to unearth talents who can represent Ghana on the international scene and win medals,

He urged the kids and youth to take education and sports serious by living healthy lifestyle to be able to develop Ghana into a better respected and disciplined nation.

Eva Adarkwah who spoke to yours truly after the race said her hobbies are reading and running, so she does keep fit exercises a lot. She adviced Ghanaian ladies to do more sports and appreciate sporting activities, she also thanked the youthful Hon. Jerry Ahmed Shaib and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the initiative and prayed that the party wins the December elections.