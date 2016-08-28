Ghana Premier League: Inter Allies move one step above the relegation zone with a dominant display

Inter Allies moved one step above the relegation zone with a dominant display against New Edubiase at Tema sports stadium, running out 4-0 winners courtesy of goals from Emmanuel Nettey, Ropapa Mensah, and Prince Baffoe.

It should have been a more significant winning margin but Jimmy Cobblah will have been pleased with the performance of his side, who never looked in trouble after Nettey opened the scoring with a wonderful volley three minutes after half an hour into the game.

Ropapa Mensah made it 2-0 shortly after half-time and Prince Baffoe capped a superb collective display with his third and fourth goal of the season, volleying home Enoch Adu's cross and and Gockel Ahortor's through pass into the back of the net. READ ALSO: Ghanaian striker suffers injury in Scottish League

Ropapa Mensah, who has been relegated to the bench since the arrival of Jimmy Cobblah, made his second start under the former Wa All Stars boss, and he played 74 minutes.

Emmanuel Nettey partnered Wahab Akwei at the heart of the back four with Sheriff Deo Mohammed and Ropapa Mensah leading the attack.

It was a cagey start to the contest with both teams guilty of losing possession during the opening exchanges, but the first real piece of quality saw the Eleven Is To One take the lead after thirty-three minutes.

New Edubiase failed to deal corner from Enoch Adu, nodding the ball onto the path of Emmanuel Nettey, who volleyed the ball beyond the reach of Benjamin Mensah in Edubiase's post.

The strike epitomised a team brimming with confidence to maintain their status a Premier League club when the curtains is drawn on September 17.

The goal sparked Cabblah's men into life and led to a spell in which New Edubiase couldn't get out of their own half. Sheriff Mohammed came close to adding a second when his strike at the back-post was somehow scrambled off the line, and moments later a brilliant volley from Abdul Halik Hudu whistled past the post having taken a deflection. READ MORE: League's best response to Sports Minister jab should be delivered in crunch four rounds

Ropapa Mensah became the first player to be booked when he was punished for a diving in the box with 5 minutes to end the first half. Despite the fact Allies were leading and playing well, there was a slight sense of frustration as New Edubiase began exerting themselves in the game and creating chances.

The second goal was merited as brilliant Abdul Halik layed the ball to the Ropapa Mensah. The youngster plucked the ball beautifully before dummying his way past two markers before finishing into the far right angle of the post.

A wonderful team move, which started on the end of the pitch, saw stand in captain, Prince Baffoe adding a third.

The fourth goal arrived right at the death and it was Prince Baffoe again who interchange passes with Gockel Ahortor before beating Benjamin Mensah again.

It's now four points from two and three maximum points as the international break looms.

Next up is a trip to Dawu to face Dreams FC who lost to leaders, Wa All Stars.

