Sports News | 28 August 2016 20:25 CET

Match Report: Ebusua Dwarfs 0-2 Medeama - Atta Agyei inspires Mauves to stun Dwarfs  

Ebusua Dwarfs suffered yet another setback at home as Medeama handed them 2-0 defeat.

The Mauves put their sad exit from CAF Confederation Cup behind them to collect maximum points at the expense of lively Dwarfs at the Robert Mensah stadium.

A brace from Enoch Atta Agyei was enough to ensure that Medeama secured all spoils as well as condemn Dwarfs to a second straight home loss.

In-form goalkeeper Daniel Agyei proved again why he is preferred at the expense of Muntari Tagoe saving Christopher Bonney's penalty.

Before, Medeama took the lead in the 68th minute through Atta Agyei and with barely a minute to end proceedings Agyei striked again.

Sports News

