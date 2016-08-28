Asamoah Gyan arrives in England to finalize loan move to unnamed club

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has landed in England to tie up a deal with an unknown club for a loan spell.

The out-of-favour Shanghai SIPG striker is in the southeast with his agent to evaluate a number of offers.

Gyan has been linked with a return to Sunderland, Fulham and several other Championship sides.

"I have a lot of options. Me and my agent are here to evaluate them and get the work done, and then I can continue doing what I do best, which is scoring goals and playing well," the 30-year-old told Sky Sports News HQ

"I am confident I will have a club in England. There are good options to think about, so we had to fly in quickly. Me being in England means there is something concrete, so we need to evaluate the options and do the work.'

Gyan played two seasons at the Stadium of Light for Sunderland until moving to UAE club Al Ain in 2012 on loan.

