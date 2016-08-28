Fabulous Ladies star Sonia Opoku calm despite shock Women's FA Cup exit

Ampem Darkoa Ladies playmaker Sonia Opoku insists she unworried by their ejection from the Sanford Women's FA Cup but elated for being the best player of the match.

Fabulous Ladies FC advanced to the final of the first Sanford Women's FA Cup after beating the Techiman-based outfit on 4-3 penalties after a 2-2 stalemate in regular time on Saturday.

"Losing is normal, it can happen to anyone. Winning the best player of match, I'm content and I thank God for that," she told the media.

"I tried my best because I didn't play my game but at least I did something and thanks everyone that made me to be the most valuable player of the game."

By Nuhu Adams



For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com