Asamoah Gyan flies into UK to close English club deal

Asamoah Gyan has flown into the south-east of England on Sunday to evaluate a number of offers from English clubs.

The 30-year-old Ghana striker is the subject of interest from Sunderland, Fulham and several other Championship sides over a season-long loan from Chinese Super League team Shanghai SIPG.

Gyan, who spent two years at Sunderland until a move to UAE club Al Ain in 2012, says he is back to prove himself in England and will not necessarily choose the Premier League over the Championship.

He told Sky Sports News HQ: “I have a lot of options. Me and my agent are here to evaluate them and get the work done, and then I can continue doing what I do best, which is scoring goals and playing well.

“I am confident I will have a club in England. There are good options to think about, so we had to fly in quickly. Me being in England means there is something concrete, so we need to evaluate the options and do the work.

“I heard about Sunderland and Fulham but we will see what happens. There might be surprises. Football is full of them. The people around me are trying to benefit me. It doesn’t matter if it is Championship or Premier league, it’s about being comfortable where I am.

“Sunderland is a good club. It was unfortunate I didn’t play for many years there. I had to leave and that is football. Sometimes you stay for a long time at a club and then other times you go. I just want to prove myself again in England. I am ready to go.

“I went to the Middle East but I was scoring goals for the national team and in the world cup. I don’t regret it at all and now I am back to prove myself again. Maybe it is my destiny to be back to the Premier League or the Championship.

“Maybe we will make a decision tonight, or tomorrow.”

By: skysports