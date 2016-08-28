Twitter ERUPTS over Daniel Amartey performance for Leicester City

Supporters of Leicester City have taken to Twitter to hail the outstanding display of Daniel Amartey after his excellent performance for the Foxes on Saturday.

The Ghana midfielder-cum-defender was in excellent shape when they defeated Swansea City 2-1 in their Premier League match.

Amartey displayed his immense potential by excelling as he played the entire duration, helping English champions Leicester to win their first match of the season

The 21-year-old has struggled for playing time since joining the Foxes from Danish giants FC Copenhagen last season and his performance looks to have assured him of a place in the team.

Below are some of the comments on Twitter about Amartey's performance

I don't care daniel amartey was by far best player on that pitch today

— danny jones (@dannylcfcjones) August 27, 2016

Daniel Amartey- 5 million quid, already worth double that and if he keeps playing like he did today who knows...Steve Walsh strikes again

— Jack Holmes (@Jack_Holmes_3) August 27, 2016



As good as @DannyDrinkwater was (again, shock) today, special praise is reserved for Daniel Amartey. Absolutely colossal for us in midfield.

— Nada es para siempre (@JagerMouse) August 27, 2016

Daniel Amartey almost out-KantÃ©d N'Golo KantÃ© today. An off-the-ball masterclass. Wasn't too bad on it, either. #lcfc

— Ingz (@CallumIngall) August 27, 2016



#LCFC MOTM was Daniel Amartey today. An excellent game alongside Danny Drinkwater in central midfield.

— Rob Tanner (@RobTannerMerc) August 27, 2016

Mendy and King might struggle to get back into central midfield after a brilliant performance from Daniel Amartey. Looked a natural #lcfc

— Mr Geoff Peters (@mrgeoffpeters) August 27, 2016



Daniel Amartey was absolutely fantastic today, brings the energy we've needed in midfield since KantÃ© left. Can he do it every week tho? ...

— Filbert's Way (@FilbertsWay) August 27, 2016

Great to get the first win! Vardy back on the scoresheet, Drinkwater & Amartey awesome! Nervy last 10 but cracking 3 points! #LCFC

— Daniel Cooper (@DMC790) August 27, 2016



Kante can bollocks then, Daniel Amartey welcome to our midfield son. You were phenomenal today. #lcfc

— BeanMalpass (@BeanMalpass) August 27, 2016

Daniel Amartey was excellent today. Good intercepting & tackling. Energetic and offers something going forward too. KantÃ© replacement? #LCFC

— Tom Chapman (@tomchapman16) August 27, 2016



Unreal game from Daniel Amartey, easily the best player on the pitch today

— H (@hazzaeddy3) August 27, 2016

Leicester City may have sold N'Golo Kante, but they now have a taller refined version: Daniel Amartey. Enough said.

— Ken Chelimo (@kchelimo) August 27, 2016



@DanAmartey is an absolute beast. Great that he's finally been given the opportunity to show it.

— Jake LCFC (@jake_lcfc) August 27, 2016



For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com