Yaw Yeboah: Black Stars striker scores for FC Twente

Ghanaian striker scored his first goal in the Dutch League to help FC Twente cruise to a 3-1 victory over Sparta Rotterdam at the De Grolsch Veste on Saturday.

The 19-year-old player, who is inspired after earning a call-up into the Black Stars to replace injured Jeffery Schlupp ensured he leaves for international assignment with much joy by scoring in the 38th minute to double his side's lead.

The Morocco international, Hakim Ziyech started the scoring on the fourteen minutes with a clever finish which wrong-footed the Sparta goalkeeper before Yaw Yeboah made it 2-0 for Twente on 38 minutes with an excellent strike into the top corner.

Before Loris Brogno pulled one back for Sparta Rotterdam from the spot kick in the 54th minute, but Ziyech registered a brace in the 56th minute to complete the onslaught two minutes later.

Yaw Yeboah was part of the Black Satellites team that played in the FIFA U-20 WORLD Cup in 2015 and also featured for the team in 2016 when they failed to qualify for the 2017 Africa Youth Championship.

However, Avram Grant who has been monitoring his progress has handed him his debut call-up into the Black Stars as the replacement for the injured Leicester City player.

