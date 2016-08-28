Joy Sports Benedict Owusu wins sports journalist of the year 2015

Joy Sports , Benedict Owusu, has claimed the sports journalist of the year award for his piece on juju in football at the 21st Ghana Journalists Association awards.

The talented young journalist who has devoted a large chunk of his life to his chosen profession made it a succession of awards after claiming the top gong last year.

Benedict’s love to probe for human centered stories and as well many back stories aside what is seen on the pitch has made him a unique face in sports journalism in this country.

Age cheating in football claimed the award last year but his piece on juju in football could also not go unnoticed as it unraveled fascinating spiritual connotations applied to soccer in Ghana.

Many revelations and mind boggling conclusions were derived from his piece and we look forward to more compelling stories from the reigning sports journalist of the year.

Benedict Owusu follows the illustrious footsteps of Maurice Quansah to win this award back to back.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports