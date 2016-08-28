Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
28 August 2016

Kwadwo Poku scores season's fourth but Miami FC draw at home

Striker Kwadwo Poku scored the opener as Miami FC drew 1-1 with Minnesota United FC on Saturday night in a North American Soccer League match.

After a scoreless first half, Poku tapped home a goal in the 51st minute to give Miami a 1-0 lead.

Minnesota tied it minutes later when midfielder Jack Blake sent a long ball down the middle toward Lance Laing.

It was headed toward the goal by a Miami defender but dropped to Laing, who chipped it on a volley over Miami goalkeeper Daniel Vega.

Poku has now scored four goals for Miami FC.

Sports News

