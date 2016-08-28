Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 28 August 2016 09:10 CET

Aston Villa preparing to snare up Albert Adomah from Middlesbrough

Aston Villa manager Roberto Di Mateo is keen on signing Ghana winger Albert Adomah from Premier League side Middlesbrough.

HITC Sport understands Adomah is down the pecking order at The Riverside with Uruguayan Cristhian Stuani the preferred choice on the right wing.

If the 28-year-old is not fielded at The Hawthorns on Sunday when Boro face West Brom, that could be key in his future.

Adomah has less than 12 months left on his current deal with talks over a new deal stalling.

He has played nearly 150 games for the club since joining from Bristol City in 2013.

NIGREIA,the one time "heavy weight" of Africa, is not only a snub but a shame. Nigeria is a failed Country through her international notoriousities.
By: KWAME SEREBUOR -->
