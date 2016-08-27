Isaac Dogboe wins WBC featherweight title

Undefeated Ghanaian boxer Isaac Dogboe has been crowned the new WBC Youth Featherweight champion after he defeated his opponent from the Philippines John Neil Tabanao at the Ghana Police Headquarters in Cantoments/

All three judges scored 120 -109 117-113 and 119-110 on the score cards for Dogboe to annex the WBC World Youth and WBO Asia Pacific featherweight titles in addition to the WBO Africa title he already holds.

Although ‘ The Royal Storm’ sustained an injury in the left shoulder after the second round, he managed to pull off the win with inspiration from his coach who doubles as his Father Paul Dogboe.

“Tabanao is a very strong guy and after the second round I lost my hand anytime I threw the left it just felt like it was coming off”.

“But I thank God for this victory and also Tabanao for coming to Ghana to fight”.

“We actually proved that this is really indeed is the Son of God fighting”.

However disappointed John Neil Tabanao is ready for a re-match from any part of the world considering that Dogboe welcomes the offer.

Meanwhile Isaac Dogboe has moved in the world rankings to number five in the featherweight division and number one in Africa.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Joseph Adamafio