TOUCHLINE:Okyeame Kwame -The Table Tennis Star

Kwame Nsiah Apau known by his stage name Okyeame Kwame and nicknamed Rap Doctor graced the E-chat segment of this week's edition of Touchline.

What you probably didn't know about the Multiple award winning musician he is a table tennis Genius..well he revealed that and many more about his sporting life. that's for later but On The Business Side of things Asamoah Gyan Imminent move to the English Premier League and Westhams' approach in dealing with Dede Ayew's Void at the moment were heavily discussed by the Touchline Panel.

The Preview to the weekends fixture and Champions' league group stage pairings was not left out.

