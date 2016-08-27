Stupendous Yaw Yeboah scores in FC Twente emphatic win over Sparta Rotterdam

Black Stars new boy Yaw Yeboah opened his scoring account with Dutch side FC Twente in their 3-1 win over Sparta Rotterdam at the De Grolsch Veste on Saturday evening.

Yaw, 19, found the back of the net in the 36th minute with a fantastic volley from a swift FC Twente counter attack.

Moroccan international Hakim Ziyech opened the scoring for FC Twente in the 14th minute before Yaw Yeboah increased the tally in the 36th minute.

Sparta Rotterdam pulled one back through Louis Brogno who scored from the spot in the 54th minute but HaKim Ziyech restored the lead five minutes later.

Yaw Yeboah who was hailed by the coach was a toast if the fans as he justified why he has been handed a late call up by Black Stars coach Avram Grant.

The U20 forward was handed a late call up into the Ghana National team following Leicester City winger Jeffery Schlupp which has ruled him out for four weeks.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com