Sports News | 27 August 2016 21:10 CET

Bernard Mensah: Ghanaian player makes second debut for Vitoria Guimaraes

After an earlier stint with Vitoria Guimaraes, Bernard Mensah has returned to the team and made his second debut for the club this week.

The 20-year-old came off the bench to help his Portuguese side recorda 5-3 win over Pacos de Ferreira.    READ MORE: Most expensive Ghanaian transfers abroad

The Ghana international showed glimpses of his old self after he  was introduced on 70 minute   Mensah has rejoined the club on a season-long loan deal from Spanish giants Atletico Madrid.  

Two seasons ago, Mensah scored five goals in 30 league appearances for Vitoria Guimaraes before his transfer to Spain.

