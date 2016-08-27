AFCON 2016 Beach Soccer Qualifier: Black Sharks annihilate Kenya 10-3 in Mombasa 

Ghana's Black Sharks took a giant step towards reaching the next round of Beach Soccer AFCON qualifiers by pummeling Kenya 10-3 in Mombasa on Saturday.

After conceding the first goal just minutes into the game, the Black Sharks of Ghana produced one of the performances of the round with a ruthless display of goal execution against Kenya.

The scoreline at full time was a bit misleading because at the mid point of the game it was just 3-1 to Ghana.

However, the hosts suffered a couple of injuries to key players which reduced their attacking threat.

Kenya missed several chances to increase their lead before Ghana equalised and from then on, experience, sheer power and determination won the day for the Black Sharks.

Watched by a sizeable crowd, Alfred Torsu was the outstanding performer with three goals and three assists for the Black Sharks.

But it was striker Richard Osa who smashed in four goals including two spectacular scissors kicks. Defender Huseini Mohammed grabbed a brace with captain Michael Sema also finding the net.

Ghana will host the return leg on 17th of September in Accra.

By: Wallas Wallanyo



