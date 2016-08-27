Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
27 August 2016

Isaac Dogboe: "I fought with one hand to beat Tabanao"

Current WBO Africa, WBO Oriental and WBC Youth World champion Isaac 'Royal Storm' Dogboe has revealed that he fought with one hand during his last Friday's bout with John Neil Tabanao of the Philippines.

Dogboe with an injury to his left land in round five, he fought like a warrior and at the end convincing the judges as the score card reads: 120-109, 117-113 and 119-110 in favour of the Ghanaian who is just 21 year-old.

