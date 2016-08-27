Bright Addae targets topflight football with Serie B side Ascoli 

Ghanaian midfielder Bright Addae has targeted qualification to top flight of Italian football, ahead of the new Serie B season.

Ascoli missed out on qualification as he rued their missed chances last season but has already set sights of playing in Serie A next season.

Addae, a world cup winner at U-20 level, was a consistent figure for the second tier side across the campaign despite their late collapse towards the end of the season.

'Collectively, we are looking at improving our position from last season and possibly make a case in the promotion run-in."

'We endured a torrid end to the season but hopefully we would get the best of the players in the upcoming season."

'The opportunities that abound in the top flight is enough to motivate us as a group of players', Addae told sports crusader.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com