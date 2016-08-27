Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 27 August 2016 15:55 CET

Bright Addae targets topflight football with Serie B side Ascoli 

Ghanaian midfielder Bright Addae has targeted qualification to top flight of Italian football, ahead of the new Serie B season.

Ascoli missed out on qualification as he rued their missed chances last season but has already set sights of playing in Serie A next season.

Addae, a world cup winner at U-20 level, was a consistent figure for the second tier side across the campaign despite their late collapse towards the end of the season.

'Collectively, we are looking at improving our position from last season and possibly make a case in the promotion run-in."

'We endured a torrid end to the season but hopefully we would get the best of the players in the upcoming season."

'The opportunities that abound in the top flight is enough to motivate us as a group of players', Addae told sports crusader.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

Mob action should not lead to mob judgement.
By: Kwame Serebour, (
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img