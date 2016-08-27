Joe Dodoo: Ghanaian striker suffers injury in Scottish League

Ghanaian attacker, Joe Dodoo has suffered an ankle injury while playing for Rangers on Friday night against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premier League at the Rugby Park.

The 21-year-old was unfortunate not to last the entire 90 minutes when he was handed his first league start of the season, as he was stretched off the pitch in pain.

In the game, former Rangers striker Kris Boyd caused his old side more early-season frustration as he scored his 250th goal in British football to get the opener for Kilmarnock against Mark Warburton's disjointed Rangers, before James Tavernier did level after the break with a superb free-kick.

Dodoo trained with Ghana in June ahead of an AFCON qualifier but he was left out, due to paperwork, however, processes are ongoing to ensure he switch his nationality.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh