Ghana FA Technical Director Oti Akenteng insists Andre Ayew must fly back home for treatment

The Technical Director of the Ghana Football Association Oti Akenteng wants West Ham United record signing Andre Ayew to be flown back home for treatment following an injury he sustained in his first Premier League game for the Hammers.

Andre Ayew sustained a tigh injury in his debut for the Hammers in their clash against Chelsea and reports indicate that he will be out for a considerable period.

But the Ghana FA technical head says the deputy Black Stars skipper should be sent home for treatment.

The former AshGold coach is even ready to talk to Andre's father Abedi Pele on the need to fly him to Ghana.

"There are a lot of herbal medical doctors, who can use traditional medicine to cure Andre Ayew's injury in just two weeks," he told Nhyira FM in Kumasi.

"I will speak to his father about that. I believe that if he comes to Ghana and returns as a fit person, his manager would have no other option than to use him,' he added.

