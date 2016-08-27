Ghana Premier League Preview: Bechem United vs Hearts of Oak- In-form Hunters vow to upend Phobians

Ahead of the MTN FA Cup final next week, Bechem United will square off against Hearts of Oak at home in the Ghana Premier League.

The Hunters are facing an uphill task with hopes of surviving the relegation scare with a fourth straight victory in the league.

A win will hand them a huge boost prior to the cup final.

Lethal striker and top scorer Abednego Tetteh makes a return to the team for the clash against the Phobians.

He was suspended in their last premier league outing.

Right back Patrick Cole is battling fitness to be available for Sunday's big game.

He couldn't travel with team to Cape Coast last week.

Hearts of Oak lies third on the log at the moment and a lose against Bechem United will see their title chase take a nose dive.

They are three points behind leaders Wa All Stars.

The Phobians are without a victory in their last six matches. They have drawn five and lost one.

They are poised to return to winning ways to keep them in the title chase.

Captain and centre back Robin Gnagne is expected back into the Hearts of Oak set up for their visit to Bechem.

He has missed all of their last three matches with an injury.

Richard Yamoah remains out with an injury whilst Kassenu Ghandy is expected to make a comeback against Bechem United on Sunday .

He started training last week after recovering from an injury.

MATCH FACTS

Head to Head

Total matches played = 7

Bechem United wins = 1

Drawn matches = 2

Hearts of Oak wins = 4

*Bechem United have lost just two of their last nine matches in the premier league.

(W4 D3 L2)

*Hearts of Oak have lost only one of their last twelve premier league fixtures.

(W3 D8 L1)

*Bechem United have lost only one of their last twenty two home games in the premier league.

(W17 D4 L1)

*Hearts of Oak have lost just one of their last sixteen away fixtures in the premiership.

(W6 D9 L1)

*Bechem United have managed just one victory against Hearts of Oak in their three home matches in the premier league.

(W1 D1 L1)

*Hearts of Oak have won four of their last five premier league meetings with Bechem United.

(W4 D0 L1)

*Bechem United have kept eight clean sheets out of their thirteen home matches in the premiership this season.

*Hearts of Oak have managed to keep five clean sheets in their thirteen away fixtures in the premier league this campaign.

By Nuhu Adams



For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com