Former Ghana ace Quincy Owusu-Abeyie regrets leaving Arsenal

Former Ghana fans-favourite Quincy Owusu-Abeyie admits that he regrets his decision to leave English Premier League powerhouse Arsenal.

Owusu-Abeyie, 30, fell out with Emirates Stadium boss Arsene Wenger over lack of adequate first team opportunities and quit the Gunners for Russian Premier League outfit Spartak Moscow in 2006.

The 2008 Ghana AFCON star failed to live up to his potential as he spent seasons travelling on loan spells to clubs including Celta di Vigo, Birmingham City, Cardiff City, Portsmouth and Malaga.

Later stints with Qatari side Al Sadd, Panathinaikos and Boavista all went against talent and expectations.

Abeyie believes he made wrong choices in his decision to leave Arsenal.

"I have made the wrong choices in my career. I know. I never should have left Arsenal. When I look back on that choice to go to Moscow, I see that we then have not thought about it well both my management and I," he told ELF Voetbal.

The former Ajax Amsterdam youth team product has returned to the Dutch top-flight and he seems to be on rediscovery mission in the Eredivisie.

He has emerged the assist-king for NEC Nijmegen in the Eredivisie after setting up two goals in three games. Both of the assists have gone to German-born Ghanaian Reagy Ofosu.

