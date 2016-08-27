Ghana Premier League Preview: Asante Kotoko vs Berekum Chelsea- Red-eyed Porcupines in for revenge

Asante Kotoko are bent on beating Berekum Chelsea at Baba Yara stadium on Sunday to keep their faint title hopes alive.

The Porcupine Warriors are four points adrift of the first place on the league table.

They need a victory against the Blues to cushion them on their push for the ultimate.

New striker Emmanuel Osei won't be available for selection against Berekum Chelsea because he has asked to train with the reserve as a punishment for a misconduct.

Centre back Ahmed Adams started full training with the first team on Thursday ahead of Sunday's game but he can't make squad.

Relegation stirs at Berekum Chelsea despite lying eleventh on the league ladder.

A slump at home will see them move down near the drop zone on the log.

Club captain Saddick Adams can't make the journey with the team to Kumasi for crucial fixture.

He scored a brace to gun down the Porcupines in the corresponding fixture.

With the exception of the top scorer, coach Solomon Odwo has a full strength squad ahead of their visit to face ambitious Asante Kotoko this weekend.

The Blues stunned Asante Kotoko with a 3-0 drubbing at the same venue last season.

They are poised to repeat that remarkable feat again.

They have since not won an away game in the league.

MATCH FACTS

Head to Head

Total matches played = 15

Asante Kotoko wins = 6

Drawn matches = 4

Berekum Chelsea wins = 5

*Asante Kotoko have lost just two of their last nine premier league fixtures.

(W3 D4 L2)

*Berekum Chelsea have just three wins from their last eight premier league matches.

(W3 D1 L4)

*Asante Kotoko have lost only one of their last seventeen home matches in the premiership.

(W11 D5 L1)

*Berekum Chelsea are winless in their last sixteen away fixtures in the premier league.

(W0 D2 L14)

*Asante Kotoko have managed only one win against Berekum Chelsea in their last five meetings in the premier league.

(W1 D2 L2)

*Berekum Chelsea have recorded just two victories in their seven travels to Asante Kotoko in the premiership.

(W2 D1 L4)

*Asante Kotoko have managed to keep seven clean sheets out of their thirteen games at home in the premier league.

*Berekum Chelsea have conceded in fourteen of their last sixteen away matches in the premiership.

By Nuhu Adams



