Ghana Premier League Preview: Techiman City FC vs Liberty Professionals- Citizens can't afford anymore slip ups

Techiman City FC will try to redeem themselves from their recent poor home form when they play as hosts to Liberty Professionals on Sunday.

They have lost all of their last two home matches and another could them move downwards on the league table.

Just one point is separating them and the relegation zone.

The Citizens have a full house of fully fit squad ahead of the hosting of the Dansoman based outfit.

Liberty Professionals will be chasing their second win of the second round in the premiership this season at Techiman this weekend.

They lie 12th on the log and a lose against the Citizens could see them in the drop zone.

Former Ghana U20 midfielder Kennedy Ashia has joined a Lebanese top flight side weeks ago.

He is not part of the squad that will face the newcomers on Sunday .

Captain and centre back Samuel Sarfo is expected to make a comeback into the team after missing the last two matches.

Kingpin and top scorer Latif Atta Blessing to return to the squad for the travel to the Brong Ahafo region.

He could not feature for the Scientific Soccer Lads last time.

MATCH FACTS

Head to Head

Total matches played = 1

Techiman City FC wins = 0

Drawn matches = 0

Liberty Professionals wins = 1

*Techiman City FC have won only one of their last six matches in the premiership.

(W1 D1 L4)

*Liberty Professionals have just one win in their last thirteen premier league fixtures.

(W1 D5 L7)

*Techiman City FC have lost two out of their thirteen home games in the premier league this season.

(W8 D3 L2)

*Liberty Professionals are winless in their last seven away matches in the premier league.

(W0 D3 L4)

*Techiman City FC are hosting Liberty Professionals for the maiden time in the Ghana Premier League.

*Liberty Professionals triumphed over the Citizens in their first ever premiership meeting.

*Techiman City FC have kept eight clean sheets in their thirteen home matches in the premier league this season.

*Liberty Professionals have managed to keep only two clean sheets at away in the league this term from thirteen games.

By Nuhu Adams



