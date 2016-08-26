Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez responds to transfer links to Chelsea's Christian Atsu

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez is refusing to answer whether they are set to sign Chelsea ace Christian Atsu but insists they want to grab a winger before the transfer window shuts.

Despite the Spanish manager's evasiveness his revelation that they are keen on a winger shows that indicates they are interested in the Ghana international winger.

The 24-year-old has been heavily linked with a loan move to the Magpies after previous loan moves away from Chelsea in the past two years.

Asked if he is keen on Atsu, Benitez said: 'We don't talk about the targets. "We have players in different positions. I am really pleased with the squad and how they train, but we have to keep the balance."

Benitez says he wants to sign three players before the transfer window shuts early next week even though he has already signed nine players so far this summer for the Championship club.

Despite these huge purchases during this summer transfer window Benitez still feels the squad is short of a striker and winger.

"It's very difficult to have a manager who is really pleased with his squad," said Newcastle manager.

"You always want to improve your squad with better players. We still need two or three players, players who are versatile and can play in different positions.

"We have to do some deals. We are loaning players, sending players, buying players, we have some names, targets. "(Arsenal manager) Arsene Wenger was saying it is a very difficult transfer window and it is true because of the prices.

'We are trying very hard and we have been monitoring players but sometimes it depends on offers, wages, agents.

"We can afford players if it is necessary, but sometimes it is not easy because they won't come to the Championship or they are in the Champions League."

This shows Atsu is most likely to play for the Championship side this season having had loan spells with clubs in Holland and Spain.

