Dan Quaye believes he is better than current crop of Black Stars defenders

Former Black Stars defender Dan Quaye believes he stands in good stead to challenge for a starting berth in the Black Stars defence.

The experienced defender joined Accra Great Olympics midway through last season but failed to help them survive the league as they were relegated on the last day.

Despite this, Quaye believes his form even in the Division One league, is good enough to earn him a recall to the Black Stars.

“I have not changed, I tell you, you can ask some of your colleague journalists that watch our matches, and they will testify everything to you”.

“John Boye and those at Europe, they don’t play regular side, if anyone tells you they play regular side, it in is not true”.

“Ghanaian players who play regularly for their sides in Europe is not even up to ten players or they think we don’t know. I have been there for so many years, I have the self-confidence to play in Black Stars.”

Dan Quaye will be hoping to lead Olympics back to the Premiership alongside compatriot Godwin Attram.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports