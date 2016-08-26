Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 26 August 2016 20:25 CET

Breaking News: Angry Medeama fans chase head coach Prince Owusu out from training ground

Exasperated fans of Medeama prevented head coach Prince Owusu from training the team on Friday afternoon for causing the team's CAF Confederation Cup elimination.

The former Tema Youth coach has been fingered by the fans for failing to mastermind a historic semi-final slot when they needed just a point to reach the last four.

Medeama were beaten 1-0 at MO Bejaia on Tuesday and fell short of making it to the next stage.

He had also lost three consecutive league matches with his best result being the 1-1 draw at Inter Allies.

Owusu was going to prepare his team for Sunday's Ghana Premier League clash at Ebusua Dwarfs.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

